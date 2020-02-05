Future’s 17-Year-Old Son Allegedly Faces 20 years in Prison

Life isn’t as good for rapper, Future now of days because his son may be facing serious jail time.

Related: Future and Lori Harvey Confirm Relationship

The 36-year-old rapper’s eldest son, Jakobiv Wilburn (17), reportedly faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted on gang-related charges.

Wilburn was arrested earlier last month after being caught in possession of a gun with a defaced serial number.

He was hit with a slew of charges including, criminal trespassing, gang activity, and altering the ID number on a firearm.

The 17-year-old will not be trailed as a minor since Georgia law dictates that those 17 or older are tried as adults.

While Future has not made any comments concerning the matter, it has been said that Wilburn will be represented by a public defender.

The rapper is currently suing his alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, for defamation and invasion of privacy after she shared intimate facts about their sexual relationship.