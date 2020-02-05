PREMIERE: Peep Velliano’s Visuals To “4 Certain”

Houston’s Velliano‘s been on his grizzly for a minute now in an effort to bring his city back to it’s “Still Tippin’” glory days and with his latest clip for “4 Certain” he seems closer to achieving that goal.

In his black-and-white visuals to the cut, Velliano flosses a grip, burns some greens and politics at a mall while kicking some head boppin’ ‘ish to keep your neck loose for the rest of the day.

“This song came about organically, it was all about my emotions at the time,” Velliano tells Hip-Hop Wired. “Then the video was just me mobbin’ around the town with my videographer – just having fun with the song. Overall I’m very versatile lyrically. You will hear some different sounds from me throughout this new year.”

Peep Velliano’s latest Ignacio Gonzalez-direct clip to “4 Certain” below (you can also stream the song on all channels right here) and let us know if you’re feeling what the young gunna got in the chamber.

