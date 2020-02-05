Nancy Pelosi was NOT here for Trump’s state of the union speech last night, Megan Thee Stallion cleared up what was going on with G-Eazy and the slam dunk contestants for this year’s NBA All-Star weekend have been announced!

Related: Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Parks Lyrics In New Song “Yikes”

Related: Hip-Hop Spot: Nicki Minaj Teases New Music, G-Eazy’s Girlfriend Speaks Out

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Pelosi vs Trump In The State Union & Megan The Stallion Clears Things Up [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: