As the money came in for Rae Sremmurd so did the more risque fashion choices. Swae Lee is out to make gender less style a thing.

As spotted on Page Six the Tupelo, Mississippi native has inked a deal with fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti. According to the report Lee helped the luxury label curate a new drop intended for both men and women. Included in the collection are a set of shoes ranging to high tops to loafers. Lee detailed the collaboration to the gossip site during his launch party at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami.

“You can’t even put a gender label on this shoe. A girl can come and wear this shoe, an old man, a young man, a 20-year-old could wear this shoe.” Zanotti also agreed on the need for making apparel that is all inclusive. This flower is a message,” the designer explained while pointing to one of the selections. “People believe a flower is too feminine. Now there are not any more men, women, no gender anymore.”

The partnership apparently came about when Swae wore one of their shoes to a high profile awards show and naturally they reached to him. “I was like, what the f**k? Like, it blew my mind,” he revealed. “You can never expect that and then coming from Mr. Giuseppe himself. I was in Paris and he came to the lobby of my hotel I was staying in. I got dressed and came down and we made it happen.”

You can shop the collection here.

Photo: Paras Griffin

Pink Drip: Swae Lee Partners With Giuseppe Zanotti For Shoe Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: