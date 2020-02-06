Seezyn Talks Juice WRLD’s Legacy, 1st Solo Project & More!

Cincinnati’s own reflects on working with Juice WRLD to his final moments with him. Seezyn also discusses what led up him getting signed. He goes in to explaining being featured on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, performing at some of the biggest festivals along with Juice WRLD then to gearing up to drop his 1st solo project, ‘TiS’. The emerging artist is on an upward trajectory put still putting on for the 513 & staying true to his roots. Kult Life Records is a venture the artist has which is a collective of creatives including artists, songwriters, fashion stylist & others that connect on a level.
