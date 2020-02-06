Erykah Badu Plans To Sell Incense With The Scent Of Her Vagina, For Real

Erykah Badu has always been…let’s say eccentric. Case in point, the Neo-Soul singer plans to sell incense laced with the scent of her vagina.

Hey if Gwyneth Paltrow can do it, why not Badu?

The “On & On” singer announced that she is releasing an incense called “Badu’s P*ssy” that will carry the scent of her, umm, womanhood. It will be available via her new online store, Badu World Market, set to launch February 20.

For those wondering how she plans to capture the essence of her vajayjay, it will be made out of her used underwear. Badu told 10 Magazine the process. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she told the Britsh magainze. “Even the ash is part of it.”

But the kicker is Badu also said she doesn’t wear panties in the same interview. Well, she thus had no use for her old underwear and, here we are. “Yeah, man!” she told 10 magazine about whether she thought the process was personal. “The people deserve it!”

With that in mind: “There’s an urban legend that my p*ssy changes men,” she told the British publication. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Badu isn’t kidding there. The 48-year-old has children with talented MC’s Andre 3000, Jay Electronica and the D.O.C. She also once dated Common had that man rocking crochet clothing and rainbow colors.

That lore is precisely why Twitter started getting the jokes off the moment her announcement was made. You can’t make this stuff up.

imagine u invite a shorty over and the whole room smell like erykah badu pussy — digital dogs (@kaseyjones800) February 5, 2020

Niggas under this tweet acting like (of all people) Erykah Badu cat stank….. this is the same cooter that blessed Andre 3000, Common, and Jay Electronica with their rap powers… so I say to y’all NIGGA PLEASE https://t.co/5u4ETLsb4S — Mista don’t play 💸 (@RollxTidexTee) February 6, 2020

Erykah badu selling a candle that smells like her pussy. Yal do realize that is witchcraft right? Dont be surprised when u start acting weird. — Gay Sandwich (@DFoodgee) February 5, 2020

