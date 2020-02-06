Heavy Flex: Diddy Gifts DaBaby Son With $1K Cash

Now we all know Uncle Diddy is the King of flex and, it looks like he’s outdone himself again.

Related: Diddy’s First Baby Mama Misa Speaks On Her and Diddy’s Relationship and How she Gets Along with his other Baby Mama’s!!

Over the weekend, DaBaby posted a video of him chilling at the rap mogul’s house with his son.

In the clip, you see Diddy give the boy an envelope, which he later opens to find 10 one hundred dollar bills.

DaBaby and Diddy seem to be getting close after videos surfaced of Diddy dubbing the Grammy-nominated rapper the hottest in the game right now.

This isn’t the first time Diddy has balled out for the kids.

In 2018, he also brought his son, Quincy, a $21.1 million painting created by African American painter, Kerry James Marshall.

Diddy recently made headlines after the former rapper, Mase penned a letter to him calling him out for his shady business practices.