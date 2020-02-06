Jay-Z Shares His Last Conversation With Kobe Bryant Before He Passed Away

Many celebrities have been showing their love and support by honoring basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Related: LEAK REVIEW: Jay-Z’s Blueprint For Failure

Among the many artists was RocNation Mogul, Jay-z, who recently shared his last moments with Bryant before his passing.

During his lecture series at Columbia University, the 50-year-old rapper was asked to speak about his sports agency and his relationship with Kobe Bryant.

“He was just in the greatest space that I’ve ever seen him in and, one of the last things he said to me was, ‘you gotta see Gianna play,’ he was so proud,” said Jay-z.

Bryant passed at just 41 years old on January 26, along with eight other passengers when the helicopter they were flying in crashed near Calabasas.

Check out what else Jay-z had to say about the basketball legend in the clip below.