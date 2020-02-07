Say Word? : Jay Electronica Says His Debut Album Is Done & Will Arrive In March

He’s either trolling, or he’s dead serious, Hip-Hop fans are hoping the latter. Jay Electronica, who has been teasing us for what seems like forever with his debut album, finally gave us an update on his project, and it’s coming sooner than later.

The “Exhibit C” rapper took to Twitter to drop the Hip-Hop equivalent of “Woj Bombs,” revealing that his long-awaited album arrives next month. In a series of Tweets posted on Thursday (Feb.6), the New Orleans native posted that his “album is done” and that he “Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26.”

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

He further hyped the masses by tweeting “A Written Testimony,” which could possibly be the name of this “complete album.” He even teased that it will have a JAY-Z feature stating, “…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery.”

A Written Testimony — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

As expected, fans were finding it hard to believe what was coming from his thumbs because they have been waiting for this project for over a decade. But if they need any reassurance that Electronica is really dropping this project, there were cosigns from Just Blaze and Young Guru. Hov, who barely tweets, even opened up his Twitter account and liked every single one of Jay Electronica’s tweets.

Are you watching closely? https://t.co/fS2tRqgDhI — Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) February 7, 2020

Facts!!!!!! This is not a drill https://t.co/1yl5f40Lz2 — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) February 7, 2020

We’re gonna toss our hats in the skeptical bin for now, but hey crazier things have happened. This is the closest we have ever been to having an actual Jay Electronica album. We have gotten samples here and there thanks to his features on other artists’ tracks, but to finally have a full body of work from Electronica would be amazing. Keep your fingers crossed on this one.

