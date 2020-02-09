Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Over “Stoopid”

Tekashi 6ix9ine still isn’t clear of all his legal troubles. A Miami rapper is suing the infamous snitch over his hit song “Stoopid.”

Yung Gordon is coming for his coins because the Brooklyn rapper and his producer used his vocals for the song without bothering to tell him, allegedly.

Reports Page Six:

Rapper Yung Gordon, whose real name is Seth Gordon, filed his copyright infringement lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court just weeks after a Manhattan judge sentenced Tekashi to two years in prison on racketeering charges.

Certain versions of “Stoopid,” released in October 2018, contain a snippet of Gordon belting out a few lines, his lawsuit charges.

“Y’all already know, it be the boy Yung Gordon/ You rockin’ with Take Money Promotions/ Ay Take Money Promotions/ Give ’em that new s–t, no fool s–t/ Oh Yeah, let’s go,” Gordon raps in versions of “Stoopid” that have been taken down from the Spotify streaming-music service.

Gordon says he emailed the 9-second “drop” to Tekashi’s producer — and says he was never advised that it would be used in the song prior to its release.

It is unspecified how much money Gordon is seeking. But considering Tekashi already has a new record deal despite not being due to be released until this summer, he’s looking for the bag.

Tekashi was originally going to do 47 years in the bing for drug conspiracy charges. However, the rapper took to the stand and started dropping dime on everybody. Because of his gratuitous, despite pleading guilty, a judge sentenced him to 2 years (including his time already served).

