WWE Welcomes First Full-Time African-American Female Referee

Aja Smith has made sports entertainment history becoming the WWE’s first full-time African-American female referee. Smith’s a familiar face in the ring, as a past wrestler with two championships.

The WWE caught Smith’s reaction to the news on camera with the new ref saying “This is the greatest moment of my life. Having this platform as a female, as a female of color, is really an honor and I’m so thankful for this moment.”

You can see Smith officiate matches for WWE NXT on The USA Network.