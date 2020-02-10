Starz Orders 3 More “Power” Spin-Offs

In case you are one of many who no longer has Starz on their cable lineup, you can watch the final episode on the Starz’s app.

Power now has 4 spin offs. You may already know about Power Book II: Ghost. This one will pick up where the original series leaves off. It will also include Mary J. Blige and Method Man as well as select members of the original cast.

You can now add Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This series is a prequel and will follow Kanan Stark during the 90’s.

Power Book IV: Influence will be set around the character Rashad Tate.

Power Book V: Force will focus on Tommy Egan leaving New York for good.