Russell Wilson’s Hair Sends Social Media Into Petty Mode

From a Tom Ford fashion show to celebrating his sister Anna at Stanford for senior day to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Russ rocked three different looks. It was the Tom Ford one that sent the internet in.

So many people commented on Wilson’s teased out tresses. Some compared him to Prince and George Michael. One person tweeted, “Who gave Mr. Wilson a silk press?” while someone else tweeted, “Who is this man? I don’t believe he’s introduced himself to the public.”