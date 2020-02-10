Rihanna Just Wants to Go Grocery Shopping in Peace

During the launch of her Fenty “Freedom” Collection at Bergdorf Goodman, Rihanna talked about how she seeks freedom to do things and go places but she calls it “a double-edged sword.”

“Believe me, I’ll stand in line to get into a club! I’ll pay for price for anything! I’ll do anything if it means I can have a little bit of life that’s just for me. Just a little bit is all I need,” Rihanna told Elle Magazine.

Rihanna says she misses things like going to the grocery store and shopping for herself, things that most people take for granted.

Rihanna, who has someone shop for her, says it frees up her time to work. When asked what was the last thing the singer bought, she responded, “a Chanel coat…and then I bought a Dior purse, a Dior pantsuit… it was not a small shopping trip, I’ll say that.”