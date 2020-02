Spike Lee honored Kobe Bryant on the red carpet of the Oscars in a custom Gucci suit.

The suit was purple and yellow with Kobe’s #24 on the lapels

He also wore a pair of Kobe’s hightops.

In 2009, Spike directed the Kobe Bryant documentary, Kobe Doin Work.

The documentary followed Kobe around for a day during the 2007-2008 Laker season.