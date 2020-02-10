Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King Over Kobe Interview

Comments have been harsh about Gayle King’s line of questioning in an interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant and the subsequent reaction by celebrities like Snoop Dogg criticizing King.

A lot of people came after Snoop after a perceived threat against King.

Snoop tried to clear the air in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. He said that he wants “no harm to come to (King).” He felt that King was out of line in the interview.

Snoop also said he’s a peaceful person even though in the initial criticism of King, he wrote that Gayle needed to shape up “before we come get you.”