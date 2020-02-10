Meek Mill Shares Video for New Single “Believe” f/ Justin Timberlake

Meek Mill released a new video for his new song, “Believe” featuring Justin Timberlake. Meek promoted the video on his social media platforms with the caption, “for motivational purposes only!!!!!”

Meek raps about his 2008 drug and gun conviction, his five-month jail sentence and his struggles with drugs in the new song. The video features Justin Timberlake, who comes through with an inspirational message of continuing to believe in one’s self.

The video switches between color and black and white and ends with a prayer and plea for people to “stand up” as redemption is on the way. The collaboration comes as both Meek and Justin are working on new music.