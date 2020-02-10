Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Wear Glam Gowns to the Oscars Afterparty

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wowed on the Vanity Fair red carpet. Kim showed up with her husband, Kanye West, wearing an Alexander McQueen champagne-colored dress.

Kardashian commented on her look via Instagram, “God I love my glam team!!!!!! Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well.”

Kylie Jenner joined her sister at the party, later she tweeted, “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it!” Jenner wore a black Ralph & Russo dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.