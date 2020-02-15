215 Day: Best Water Ice Spots

As we get ready to celebrate all things Philly this Saturday on what will now forever be known as 215 Day, we must discuss water ice in our great city.

Fred’s– Located at 5349 Chester Ave, Fred’s has over 20 flavors of water ice from blueberry to Swedish Fish. They sell more than water ice. We can’t forget their pizza pretzel as well as their sundaes, chicken tenders and more.

Siddiq’s– If you want real fruit in your water ice then you need to head over to the person who revolutionized water ice by doing just that! Siqqi’s Water Ice is located at 264 S 60th Street. He got his start by selling water ice on Temple’s campus.

Blazin Flavorz Known as the King of the Gourmet Pretzel, he’s also known for his water ice. Head over to 2406 Germantown Ave.

Tranzilli Real Italian Water Ice. One of the few water ice companies in the Philly area that is still owned and operated by the original family. They opened in 1969.

Just a few of your favorites.

