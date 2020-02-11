Bow Wow Reveals That He Is In The Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Film

Bow Wow has revealed that along with the upcoming “Millennium Tour” with Omarion, he will be returning to his role as “Twinkie” in the new Fast & Furious 9 movie.

Bow Wow made the announcement during an interview with Rap Radar where he also announced he will be filming Family Reunion 2.

This will be Bow Wow’s first on-screen appearance since 2015 when he appeared in an episode of Entourage.

Bow Wow will join Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy on the “Millennium Tour” starting February 29th.