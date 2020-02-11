All the Celebs That Had to Sign NDAs to Party With Beyoncé

Beyonce threw her friends a lavish Oscar after-party on Sunday night. The attendees weren’t allowed to take pictures or video and had to sign NDAs, which is legal paperwork that says “what happens here, stays here.”

Solange, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, P. Diddy, Natalie Portman, were some of the celebrities that attended the party held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel.

The Kardashians’ showed up, except for Kendall. Kylie and Travis Scott were there, however, they kept things friendly, Kim and Kanye also attended.

“She even got on the mic at one point and sang a few lines and remixed ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and ‘I Care,’ with a few other songs of hers,” a source told E! News.