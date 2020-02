50 Cent was a guest on Nicki Minaj’s first “Queen Radio” show of the year and he talked about lots of things including why he didn’t sign Nicki in the beginning.

50’s response was open and honest he said, “Because of Fendi(Nicki’s former manager) That’s the only reason why I wasn’t saying nothing or checking real hard because he was over there.”

Nicki seemed to like the answer and then she suggested that he cast her in one of his shows.