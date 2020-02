Netflix has come out victorious in the bidding war for a Nipsey Hussle documentary directed by Ava Duvernay.

Apple and Amazon were also in the running for the documentary.

It’s said that Nipsey’s family wanted DuVernay for the project after her work on ’13th’ and ‘When They See Us.’

The actual number that it took for Netflix isn’t known, but it’s rumored to be in the eight-figure range.