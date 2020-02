Rumors are swirling that after four years of marriage Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal have split.

According to a report from Jasmine Brand, Crystal is the one who initiated the split from the singer.

The reports are unclear on why she wants a divorce, but a video of Ne-Yo dancing in the club with another woman while wearing his wedding ring on his pinky ring has surfaced and may be part of the reason behind the split.

The two have two sons together.