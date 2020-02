A stripper in Texas, Genea Sky went viral after falling 15 feet off of a stripper pole and then immediately starts twerking after her fall.

Although she tumbled and made a grand exit, she was seriously injured and suffered from a broken jaw, broke a few of her teeth, sprained her ankle, had to get stitches under her chin and will need surgery.

Genea took to social media to announce what she had fractured and started a Go-Fund Me Page. Her goal was to reach $20,000 and already, she currently has already raised $31K + and still in counting!