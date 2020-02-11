Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker to Headline 2020 Roots Picnic Festival

The 2020 Roots Picnic Festival will be returning to Philly at the Mann Center on the last weekend of May (May 30-31)!

Questlove dropped some gems and gave us the scoop on who’s headlining this year’s Roots Picnic and listed is Da Baby, Meek Mill and Summer Walker!

As always, Roots Picnic is a two- day annual festival and other artist making appearances on the stage include, SiR, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Baby Rose, Thundercat, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Musiq Soulchild and many more!

