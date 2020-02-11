Eminem Performed “Lose Yourself” At The Oscars, In 2020

It’s been 17 years since Eminem took home an Oscar for his 2002 smash hit “Lose Yourself” and though he wasn’t there to accept the award (he didn’t think he’d win), on Sunday (Feb. 9) he made up for that absence with a surprise performance.

Last night at the 92nd annual Oscar Awards, the greatest Caucasian rapper in Hip-Hop history finally took the stage at the Dolbe Theatre in LA and much to the surprise and delight of the crowd, performed the very song that snagged him a gold statue back in 2003.

#Eminem performing 'Lose Yourself,' which won Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, at the #Oscars tonight. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UioaaXdjWD — Bops & Bangers (@bopsandbangers) February 10, 2020

After the shocking guest appearance at the awards show, Em took to Twitter to thank the Academy for inviting him back to make up for lost times.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Word around Tinseltown was that Em’s performance was so top secret that the Dolbe Theatre was put on complete lock down during his rehearsals. With only a few people knowing he was slated to perform at the Oscars, Em had the option to cancel his appearance altogether if word had leaked out about him being there.

We’re glad no one spoiled the surprise as Em’s performance was probably the highlight of the night.

