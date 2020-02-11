Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New Netflix Docuseries

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated

The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into the assassination of Malcolm X following the new findings uncovered in the Netflix docuseries centered around his death.

According to reports from CNN, in the doc, Who Killed Malcolm X?, historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad calls into question whether or not 81-year-old Muhammad Azizwas was actually involved in the death of the civil rights activist. Aziz, along with Mujahid Abdul Halim and Khalil Islam, were convicted of murder in 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Halim confessed to his part in the assassination at their trial, maintaining that Aziz and Islam had “nothing to do with it.” He also claimed that he knew the four other people involved, but refused to give up their identities.

In the late 1970s, Halim submitted two separate affidavits asserting that Aziz and Islam were free of any wrongdoing, including a detailed account of how the assassination attempt was orchestrated with the names of the individuals that he claims were actually involved.

Still, with all this new info, the case was never reopened.

Islam was released in 1987 and died back in 2009 while Halim was paroled in 2010. Aziz was released on parole in 1985 and has since fought to clear his name, but despite battling for years, this Netflix docuseries may help in his pursuit of justice.

Now, the Innocence Project is working with the Manhattan DA’s office to determine whether or not Aziz is innocent.

“District Attorney Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter,” Manhattan DA spokesman Danny Frost said in a statement. “He has determined that the district attorney’s office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken.”

Along with Halim’s testimony, and the Innocence Project’s assertion that no physical evidence exists linking either person to the murder, Aziz claims that he was at home nursing an injury when he was made aware of Malcolm X’s death.

Who Killed Malcolm X? is streaming on Netflix right now.

Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New Netflix Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com

