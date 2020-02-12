Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed Bro’

As his fans wait for his next official album Wiz Khalifa is still catering to their needs. The Pittsburgh rapper has just dropped a new project that keeps things simple yet effective.

The Marijuana marvel teased at dropping some new tunes last week. On Saturday, February 8 he alerted his followers on Twitter that he will be making good on the missed promise.

Roll something and get the day started. Bout to drop a project on Soundcloud. Gimme a sec — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 8, 2020

The result was It’s Only Weed Bro. This seven-song drop finds the Taylor Gang boss man flossing his signature flows over some classic samples. Included in the throwback vibes are Mobb Deep’s “Survival of the Fittest”, Weldon Irvine’s “Morning Sunrise” which was famously used for Jay-Z’s “Dear Summer”, and Atlantic Starr’s “Silver Shadow”.

In terms of delivery and bars Wiz is right in pocket with his signature mix of weed, women and wanderlust. On “Smoking Section”, which borrows Common’s “The 6th Sense”, he reminds the Taylors he hasn’t missed a step. “You might think I got time to kill cuz I’m so real / a lot of ni***s I could checked this year but I’ma chill / I don’t have to say they fake in time they will / when it come to being certified I’m signed and sealed”.

The seven-track EP is a lead up to his yet to be titled eighth album due out this year. You can download It’s Only Weed Bro here.

