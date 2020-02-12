New York Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Teenage Influencer & Posting Photos Of Her Body On Instagram

A man in New York finally pleaded guilty on Monday to the second-degree murder of 17-year-old social media influencer Bianca Devins. Her death drew attention nationally when photos of the crime scene surfaced online.

22-year-old Brandon Clark admitted to killing Devins and publishing photos of her body on July 14, 2019, according to reports from the Utica Observer-Dispatch. Now, he’s facing a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Police say Clark posted the photos on his own Instagram account, using the caption, “I’m sorry Bianca.” Though Clark’s Instagram account was eventually deactivated, the photos had already circulated across other social media platforms, including 4chan. Prosecutors said Monday that those photos can still be found online, even so many months later.

Clark ended up apologizing in court on Monday, saying that Devins “didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

“I think that I need to realize that what I did I can’t undo, as much as I want to, and I need to face it,” he continued, according to the Observer-Dispatch. “I apologize to all the people that knew and loved her. I apologize to everybody affected by this.”

Devins first met Clark on Instagram last year. Authorities believe the two got into some kind of argument, which is when Clark took out a knife and slit the 17-year-old’s throat.

According to authorities, Clark called police himself and “made incriminating statements,” then started stabbing himself in the neck when the first officer approached the scene. He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

