GOAT Announces Second Strategic Focused Partnership With NBA Rising Star, Rui Hachimura

Online sneaker marketplace, GOAT is steadily expanding its influence in the NBA.

It recently locked in Kyle Kuzma for a second-year with its exclusive partnership deal with the Los Angeles Laker star as well as another arrangement with the Brooklyn Nets organization. Now GOAT is happy to announce that rising NBA star, Rui Hachimura is the latest professional baller to secure a deal with the company.

As part of his multi-year partnership with GOAT, the Washington Wizards second-year player will represent the company throughout the 2020 NBA season as well as ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games by rocking some hard to get kicks that can be found on GOAT.

Hachimura, who is also a Jordan Brand representative, will also be rocking Jordan kicks provided by GOAT as part of the partnership, which also includes the Jumpman. GOAT is also looking to further its reach in the APAC region with the move, and landing Rui, who is of Beninese descent, is an excellent move on the company’s part. China, Japan, and South Korea are set to own about 66% of the overall luxury streetwear market in the coming years, and the online sneaker marketplace wants to make sure its a significant player when that happens.

Speaking on the deal, Hachimura added:

“Being a part of the GOAT family is very exciting. I grew up watching basketball and have been a fan of sneakers since I was a kid. GOAT not only gives me access to new releases, but also sneakers from the past – sneakers that I wasn’t able to get as a kid. I’m looking forward to elevating my collection over the next few years to show off my style.”

Eddy Lu, co-founder, and CEO of GOAT Group added:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rui as his passion and talent exemplify greatness on and off the court. This partnership will allow us to further connect with our global community of basketball and sneaker fans. In addition to being one of the most promising rookies, Rui’s influence in Japan and greater Asia Pacific is massive. We look forward to supporting him on a global scale.”

We only expect more prominent deals to join GOAT’s growing roster. The company is definitely on to something here.

Photo: GOAT / Rui Hachimura

GOAT Announces Second Strategic Focused Partnership With NBA Rising Star, Rui Hachimura was originally published on cassiuslife.com

