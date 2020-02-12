Before Fortnite took the world by storm and became the latest “It” game, Call Of Duty proudly held that title for a decade and had gamers staying up all night while contemplating game plans all day.

Now with NBA All-Star weekend upon us, True Capital Management and NRG Esports will be hosting a Call Of Duty All-Stars vs. NBA All-Stars competition on Thursday, February 13. Featuring the revered COD team, The Huntsmen returning to their hometown of Chicago, the four-man squad will be in hosting the exhibition event while taking on some of your favorite NBA players in the classic first-person shooter.

The best part of this, it’s free to anyone who wants to attend. How can you say no to a free opportunity to see some NBA All-Stars getting outplayed and outgunned by a team that isn’t the 2018 Golden State Warriors for once.

No word on which professional NBA baller will be partaking in the festivities but with best believe it won’t be any bench warmers.

Will you be checking out the COD All-Stars vs NBA All-Stars tomorrow?

NBA-All Stars To Take Chi-Town Call Of Duty All-Stars At Exhibition Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: