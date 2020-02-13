Amber Rose Claps Back At Critics Of Her Face Tattoo

Amber Rose is hitting back at people who have criticized her new face tattoo. She got “BashSlash” tatted on her forehead in honor of her sons Sebastian and Slash.

Many people, including Wendy Williams, have been outspoken about the ink and how it messed up Amber’s pretty face.

In one response, Rose said, “Beauty is not what’s on the outside… it’s what’s on the inside that counts – Inside of my p***y and inside of my heart.”

In another clap back, Rose said, “The people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me, LOL. Or they would just tell me I’m ugly. So either way, the moral of the story is to do whatever the f**k you want in life.”

