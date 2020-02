Curt responds to Jay T saying he broke into his home while he was in the hospital. He also discusses meeting John Singleton and the game they chopped up. As well as what was going on with Trapflix, Snoop, and Dame Dash.

Curtis Snow: "Snoop Coulda Had Both Of Us Killed" In Real Life. Jay T, Dame Dash, John Singleton

