James Brown’s Death Looked Into As Possible Murder

There is some speculation that the Godfather of Soul was murdered instead of passing away on his own.

A prosecutor in Atlanta. Georgia is looking into the claim that James Brown was killed.

A former collaborator with Brown, Jacque Hollander, delivered alleged evidence to the Fulton County DA’s office on Wednesday.

There are others who believe that the situation surrounding Brown’s death should be investigated. The official cause of death was a heart attack. Brown passed away on Christmas Day 2006.