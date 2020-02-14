The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Flo & Go: Broom Stick Challenge, The Fall That Went Viral, Gayle vs Snoop & More!

It’s Friday, so we wrap up the week with a #FloAndGo. The week started off with the fall seen around the world, people flooding their timelines with brooms, Snoop vs Gayle, then Snoop apologize to Gayle, and a whole lot of Valentine’ Day talk.

RelatedFlo & Go: The Morning Hustle Freestyles The Week’s Trending Topics

RelatedTink Provides Valentine’s Day Soundtrack On New ‘Hopeless Romantic’ LP, Twitter Reacts

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Flo & Go: Broom Stick Challenge, The Fall That Went Viral, Gayle vs Snoop & More!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close