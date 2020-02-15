Migos, Young Thug & Travis Scott “Give No Fxk,” Young M.A “She Like I’m Like” & More | Daily Visuals 2.14.20

It seems like it was destined to happen sooner than it has but finally the Migos, Young Thug and Travis Scott are at last occupying the same space for a new music video… kinda.

For their collaboration visuals to “Give No Fxk,” Thugga, Migos and Travis Scott take an empty warehouse and turn it into their own playground complete with two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and rump shakers. Yes, it was a lot of CGI but it still seemed lit in there.

Back in New York Young M.A gets into the Valentines Day spirit and spends quality time with wifey while telling her how she really feels in her clip for “She Like I’m Like.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta ft. Jacquees, Dreamdoll featuring G-Eazy and Rahky, and more.

MIGOS, YOUNG THUG & TRAVIS SCOTT – “GIVE NO FXK”

YOUNG M.A – “SHE LIKE I’M LIKE”

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. JACQUEES – “ALL I WANT”

DREAMDOLL FT. G-EAZY & RAHKY – “ WHO YOU LOVING?”

MADISON BEER – “SELFISH”

BLACC ZACC – “CAROLINA NARCO”

YFN LUCCI FT. TROUBLE – “NASTY”

