215 Day: Best Restaurants in Philly

One thing Philly has no shortage of is GREAT places to eat.

Rhythm and Brunch- Located at 6517 Elmwood Avenue, Rhythm and Brunch is particularly known for their Party Grits! Imagine your grits with salmon, crab, fish and shrimp! That is definitely a party!

Tasties 1212 N. 52nd Street. A casual , takeout soul food restaurant, owner Barbara Dewan has turned this spot into a stylish and sexy restaurant. Now serving both dinner and brunch

Chick-A-Boom Whether it’s the Honey Buffalo chicken sandwich, the Sweet Thai Chili, the Mango Habanero Chicken or the Garlic Parm Chicken, you can’t go wrong with any sandwich at Chick-A-Boom. Don’t forget to throw in a milkshake. Check them out at 1946 Delmar Drive Folcroft, PA

Rose Petals Cafe At Rose Petals, it begins with the waffle. Berry Fusion Waffle, Peanut Butter Waffle, Spinach Waffle. Located at 8120 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA, they also offer a child-centered entertainment room.

Country Cookin Y’all see it! Y’all know Country Cookin aka Saud and her legendary Seafood Salad with the Mermaid Meat. When you go into her restaurant it’s a good time. The lines are long because people drive in from as far as New York and Atlanta to check her out!

South Kitchen & Jazz Bar Owned by the Bynum Brother’s and next door to Green Soul, this restaurant gives you chicken-fried oysters, lobster and grits, hush puppies with old-fashioned hospitality. Of course all of this comes with live jazz six nights a week.

