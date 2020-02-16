PnB Rock Performs His New Song ‘Ordinary’ At The First 215 Day Concert

PnB Rock came through clutch on our first 215 Day concert! Mr.Trapstar Turnt Popstar turned it all the way up bopin’ with his fans, singing along to their favorite PnB songs.

Rock had a fire performance of his latest smash ‘Ordinary’ with the big woo himself Pop Smoke featured on this anthem. Now, we usually don’t like bragging BUT, this was PnB’s first time performing his new song.

Almost a year has passed since Rock dropped Trapstar Turnt Popstar and his fans have been begging for more new music. Now with the arrival of ‘Ordinary’ does that mean we might have a project on the way?

In the mean time of us sitting at the edge of our seat refreshing PnB’s IG page waiting for an announcement, we get to enjoy his newest anthem with Pop Smoke. The full video of the performance is below. Enjoy!

