Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe At NBA All-Star 2020

Jennifer Hudson took to the court during the NBA All-Star game with a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant. Hudson belted out a beautiful song that paid homage to the NBA legend prior to tip-off.

Bryant was honored in many ways throughout the evening as the NBA event changed the name of the All-Star MVP Award to the Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Others to pay tribute to Bryant included Chance The Rapper, Magic Johnson, Common and several players who wore shoes dedicated to Kobe.

“You could definitely feel Bean’s presence from the start. … He was definitely here,” LeBron said in the postgame press conference.