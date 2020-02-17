Drake Sued By Tour Stage Designer

Drake is being sued by the people who designed his high-tech stage for his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour in 2018.

Sila Sveta claims the company hasn’t been paid for the 3D visual elements that were created for the stage show.

The company claims its owed $108,000. According to court documents, Sila Sveta claims the “delayed the dates of the tour” required employees to work longer hours than expected.

Also Drake allegedly “radically changed the configuration, size, and shape of the screens on which the video content was to be played four times.”