Chaka Khan performed the National Anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

The internet had opinions. Many of them were negative.

One person tweeted, “Chaka Khan singing like your drunk aunt at Christmas.” Another person wrote, “Just woke up to Chaka Khan screaming my house down.”

Chaka’s performance drew comparisons to Fergie’s tragic Star-Spangled Banner at the All-Star Game two years ago.