Kawhi Leonard Named All-Star Game MVP

Fresh off earning the MVP award last season during the NBA Finals, Kawhi Leonard has taken the title at the All-Star Game.

Playing for Team LeBron on Sunday night, the Clippers star racked up 25 of his 30 points in an impressive first half, going 8-for-14 overall from 3-point range.

Following his death last month, the trophy was renamed for Kobe Bryant, which Leonard admits, “It just means a lot to me. He’s a big inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me.”

With a new format change, Team Giannis was toppled 157-155 on a free throw by Anthony Davis.