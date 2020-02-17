Cardi B Rocks Floor-Length Fur Vest at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago With Her Husband Offset

Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, were among the celebrities who sat courtside at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday night.

The “Press” singer was spotted wearing a brown turtleneck with white jeans and timberland boots. She set the look off with a sleeveless floor-length fur coat and purple bedazzled nails.

Cardi held a pre-party at Ocean Gentleman’s Club before the big game. She sat courtside next to Spike Lee and was a favorite of Dallas Mavericks player, Luka Dončić, who spotted her among the audience.

Offest and his cousin Quavo took pictures courtside with Chicago native, Kanye West who attended with his wife, Kim Kardashian. Afterward, the couple was spotted at an afterparty at Alhambra Palace.

Cardi is still working on her new album and will be joining Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9 when it debuts in theaters May 22nd.