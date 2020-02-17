215 Day
Home215 Day

Rep. Jordan Harris Brings The 215 Day Proclamation To Paris Nicole & Hip-Hop 103.9 [Video]

Thank you so much to State Rep Jordan Harris and the The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania for honoring our Program Director Hip Hop 103.9 with this proclamation officially recognizing 2-1-5 Day ! February 15th will now be known as an annual holiday 215 Day in Philadelphia highlighting everything Philly has to offer, as well as spread love, positivity, create unity, and work toward ending violence.

Here’s What You Missed At The 1st Ever 215 Day Concert With PnB Rock [Photos]
215 Day with PNB Rock
38 photos

