Wiz Khalifa “Smokin’ Section,” Lil Duval, Jacquees & Tank “Nasty” & More | Daily Visuals

Wiz Khalifa’s love affair with Mary Jane is the stuff of Cheech & Chong legends and if y’all think we exaggerating, peep his latest video.

For his new clip to “Smokin’ Section,” Wiz rolls it up, lights it up, smokes it up, inhales and exhales some earth magic while lamping in the studio and spittin’ over Common’s “6th Sense” instrumental.

Lil Duval meanwhile shows and proves that his best life continues to live on as he’s laid up in a bed with a gang of lingerie rockin’ women in his Jacquees and Tank featured visuals to “Nasty.” Son was squeezin’ on a shorty’s booty with his feet. Good things his toenails were clipped.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Sean Paul and Tove Lo, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “SMOKIN’ SECTION”

LIL DUVAL, JACQUEES & TANK – “NASTY”

SEAN PAUL & TOVE LO – “CALLING ON ME”

TINASHE & MAKJ – “SAVE ROOM FOR US”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “BAD BAD”

ACE HOOD – “BIG FISH”

DEJ LOAF – “BUBBLY”

DVSN – “A MUSE”

