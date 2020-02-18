Video: Meek Mill Challenges His Son To Eat Crickets for $1k

Meek Mill looks like he may be shooting his shot to become the host of Fear Factor kid’s edition.

The Dreams and Nightmare rapper recently posted a video daring his son, Papi, to eat crickets for $1000 and, Papi took the challenge.

Meek Mill recently announced that he and his long-term, girlfriend, Milano are expecting their first child together after keeping their relationship under wraps since they first began dating in 2018.

This would be the rapper’s second child.

Check out the video of Meek’s son eating crickets below.