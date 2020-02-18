DJ Drama’s Girlfriend Confronts & Allegedly Beats Up Side Chick

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRExclusiveDetails: #DJDrama is living up to his name, chile. A woman named Chantal who claims she was seeing DJ Drama is alleging that he set her up to get assaulted by his girlfriend and then recorded the whole fight. ___ Chantal exclusively tells us she had been seeing Drama for the past month and claims that he told her he was no longer with his girlfriend Debakii. She said she was with him as recent as Valentine’s Day but things went left on Sunday when she said she Facetimed Drama and his girl answered. ___ Chantal says Debakii confronted her and Drama denied to his girlfriend that he had been with Chantal. After the whole debacle, Chantal alleges Drama asked her to come over so that he can apologize to her in person, which she agreed to. ___ “The whole thing was out of character for him,” Chantal said. She said when she pulled up to his Atlanta home earlier today, Debakii allegedly ran out and immediately attacked her. To make matters worse–click the link in our bio to read more. SWIPE for exclusive receipts. (📸/📹: @vchantalxoxo)