Tyga Has Been Making Hits For A Decade

It may be hard to believe but Tyga has been making hits for over a decade. The “Rack City” rapper’s hype was elevated by his album “Careless World” but Tyga began to be featured more on TMZ than any radio station.

Plagued by the breakup with Blac Chyna, his underage relationship with Kylie Jenner, disputes over money with his label Young Money, and numerous lawsuits, Tyga’s musical career came second.

Tyga does have the knack for giving fans a radio-friendly bop but hasn’t received the acclaim that he deserves, especially for still being able to crank out hits like, “Taste” and his feature on Doja Cat’s “Juicy” after ten years.

Tyga is set to reinvent himself in 2020. He just signed a deal with Columbia Records and has crossed genres with hits such as “Ayy Macarena,” and “Mamacita, “it’s only a matter of time before the 30-year-old will be back at the top of the charts.