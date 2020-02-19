Feds Charge Cardi B’s Friend Star Brim In Connection To 2018 NYC Club Assault

Cardi B’s BFF, Star Brim has been indicted on charges connected to the 2018 Angels Strip Club assault where two waitresses were beaten up.

Star Brim is accused of ordering an assault on Baddie G and Jade who were waitresses for the Angels Strip club on August 15th, 2018 while in prison.

Yonette “Star Brim” Respass, who is allegedly a member of the 5-9 Brim Bloods, was charged with multiple felonies including, conspiracy to commit assault in-aid-of racketeering.

Cardi B has pled not guilty in charges brought against her in the incident. Cardi has been charged with two counts of felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

Star, who is currently pregnant, is expected to turn herself into authorities.